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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 12, 2026 11:59 PM IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office as it completes its second Wednesday in theaters. For the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 14, the film recorded a net collection of ₹6.45 crore across 12,602 shows nationwide, representing a 24.1% dip from the previous day's net of ₹8.50 crore. Despite the mid-week drop, this brings the movie's total domestic net earnings to ₹438.00 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has officially crossed the ₹520 crore mark to reach ₹523.64 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to break major box office milestones. After finishing its Week 1 at ₹334.75 crore net, the film has sustained steady momentum into its second week, crossing ₹400 crore net and now standing firmly at ₹438.00 crore net on Day 14.

On Day 14, the film maintained a 40.7% overall occupancy rate across all formats and languages. The day's collections were led by the English version, which generated ₹3.25 crore net from 5,152 shows, and the Hindi dubbed version, which added ₹2.75 crore net across 6,329 shows with a strong 68.0% occupancy. Regional languages contributed the remaining total, with Tamil earning ₹0.30 crore net and Telugu bringing in ₹0.15 crore net. With total domestic gross collections reaching ₹523.64 crore in two weeks, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-setting theatrical run across India.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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