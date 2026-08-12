Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office as it completes its second Wednesday in theaters. For the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 14, the film recorded a net collection of ₹6.45 crore across 12,602 shows nationwide, representing a 24.1% dip from the previous day's net of ₹8.50 crore. Despite the mid-week drop, this brings the movie's total domestic net earnings to ₹438.00 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has officially crossed the ₹520 crore mark to reach ₹523.64 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to break major box office milestones. After finishing its Week 1 at ₹334.75 crore net, the film has sustained steady momentum into its second week, crossing ₹400 crore net and now standing firmly at ₹438.00 crore net on Day 14.

On Day 14, the film maintained a 40.7% overall occupancy rate across all formats and languages. The day's collections were led by the English version, which generated ₹3.25 crore net from 5,152 shows, and the Hindi dubbed version, which added ₹2.75 crore net across 6,329 shows with a strong 68.0% occupancy. Regional languages contributed the remaining total, with Tamil earning ₹0.30 crore net and Telugu bringing in ₹0.15 crore net. With total domestic gross collections reaching ₹523.64 crore in two weeks, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-setting theatrical run across India.

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