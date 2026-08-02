Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained: Who was the other Spider-Man?

Discover what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene meant. Read ahead to know about the Spider-Man we saw on the Ned's Spidey Tracker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally been released in theatres, and Marvel fans are loving this Tom Holland starrer. If you are an old Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan, you know the unsaid rule that everyone follows while catching any Marvel movie and that is to never leave until the post-credit scenes start.

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans were greeted with a post-credit scene which left everyone with new questions. From the possibility of a new Spider-Man to it being connected to the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, there are a lot of different fan interpretations. Let’s dive in to find out what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene actually meant below.

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