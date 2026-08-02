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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained: Who was the other Spider-Man?

Discover what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene meant. Read ahead to know about the Spider-Man we saw on the Ned's Spidey Tracker.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 2, 2026 6:24 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained: Who was the other Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally been released in theatres, and Marvel fans are loving this Tom Holland starrer. If you are an old Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan, you know the unsaid rule that everyone follows while catching any Marvel movie and that is to never leave until the post-credit scenes start.

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For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans were greeted with a post-credit scene which left everyone with new questions. From the possibility of a new Spider-Man to it being connected to the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, there are a lot of different fan interpretations. Let’s dive in to find out what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene actually meant below.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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