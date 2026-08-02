Spider-Man Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained: Why was Spider-Man in Space?

Discover what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene meant. Read ahead to know why Spider-Man was not on Earth according to Ned's Spidey Tracker.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained Why was Spider-Man in Space

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally been released in theatres, and Marvel fans are loving this Tom Holland starrer. If you are an old Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan, you know the unsaid rule that everyone follows while catching any Marvel movie, and that is to never leave until the post-credit scenes start.

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans were greeted with a post-credit scene which left everyone with new questions. From the possibility of a new Spider-Man to it being connected to the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, there are a lot of different fan interpretations. Let’s dive in to find out what the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene actually meant below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Explained

For fans who went to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you are probably wondering about the post-credit scene from this Marvel movie. The post-credit scene opens up with the Spidey Tracker app The post-credit scene opens up with the Spidey Tracker app, the same tool Ned Leeds built earlier in the film. With this app, regular New Yorkers log Spider-Man sightings across the city. Just when you think the film has wrapped up nicely with Peter reconnecting with Ned and MJ, the tracker suddenly picks up a fresh alert.

Why was Spider-Man in Space?

Here's where things get interesting. As the alert pops up, the map on the tracker starts zooming out, moving past New York, past Earth, past the moon, and straight into the darkness of deep space. That's when a second Spidey marker flashes on screen, sitting somewhere way beyond our planet. There are no actors, no dialogue and no live-action footage in this scene at all, just the app doing its thing. This is why fans have multiple theories about what this scene could mean going forward in the MCU timeline.

The scene never confirms who this second Spider-Man actually is. It could be Peter Parker himself getting pulled into a cosmic storyline, or it could be an entirely different Spider-Man variant from another universe altogether. Given that Avengers: Doomsday is releasing this December, and Secret Wars is already on the horizon, fans are connecting the dots and wondering if this is Marvel's way of setting up Peter's next big multiverse adventure.

Adding to the mystery, the scene ends with the now-iconic text, "Spider-Man Will Return," but without revealing which film he'll return in. Whether this points to an incursion, a spaceship cameo, or something tied to the Fantastic Four's storyline, one thing is clear: Spidey's story is far from over, and Marvel wants everyone talking about it.

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