‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker faces off with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

Explore what happens in Spider-Man: Brand New Day between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk here. Read ahead to know what you can expect in their showdown below.

‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Trailer: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker faces off with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

Attention all Spider-Man fans, your most-awaited movie is going to hit theatres really soon, so start the countdown. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day final trailer dropped on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, and fans’ excitement has reached a new level. This trailer comes right after Marvel released the official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on social media. Through this final trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel gave us an entire walkthrough of Peter Parker’s journey as Spider-Man.

Right from the first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, to the new one we will see in two weeks. One moment that everyone has been talking about has to be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk having a showdown in the movie. Let’s dive in to find out what happens between them in Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

Peter Parker faces off with Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While the makers of this film have dropped several teasers and the official trailer, their final trailer revealed new plot details that have left fans stunned. Through this trailer, we got to see Peter Parker's next mission.

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This final trailer teases us with a face-off between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. Marvel fans are super hyped to experience this showdown on the big screen soon and see how Spider-Man will take on the MCU's strongest heroes.

In the earlier trailers and teasers, we saw Peter interacting with Bruce Banner as a student in his university class. The biggest surprise of the trailer is seeing Bruce Banner return as Hulk. Spider-Man fans were left awestruck when they saw the confrontation between Spider-Man and the Savage Hulk take place. Their scene also features Hulk saying his iconic line, "No Banner, only Hulk!"

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date and Cast

Marvel’s Spider-Man universe has three standalone movies, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be their fourth part. You will get to see the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day pick up five years after the chapter of Spider-Man: No Way Home ended.

We will get to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker living an isolated life in New York. This is a result of everyone forgetting his existence. Both his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalan) have forgotten who Peter Parker is; they just know Spider-Man as the superhero saving people.

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Haunted by the choice of whether to reveal the truth, Peter makes the decision to walk away from MJ, believing the distance will keep her safe. With new troubles, villains, and challenges, let’s see how Spider-Man is able to save everyone around him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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