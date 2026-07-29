Spider-Man Brand New Day: Who is Sadie Sink playing in this upcoming Marvel movie?

Find out who actress Sadie Sink will be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day here. Read ahead to see how her character Jade is important to the plot of this new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Who is Saddie Sink playing in this upcoming Marvel movie?

Ever since Marvel announced their new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been extremely excited to see this movie. For this new Spider-Man movie, a new actor has joined the star-studded cast, and it is Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink. With Sadie joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), what has been kept under wraps is her character for the film.

While the Marvel team has tried their best to keep Sadie’s character a secret from fans, people believe that her role was revealed in a recent interview. All this stems from a comment made during the film’s Los Angeles premiere that might have confirmed the identity of Sadie Sink’s mystery Marvel character. Let’s dive in to find out more about Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day here.

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Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

With Sadie Sink joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel fans have been waiting for her character to be revealed. While Marvel has kept this secret from fans, a recent interview comment might have confirmed Sadie’s character.

During the Los Angeles premiere for this movie, which was held on July 27, 2026, Musician Steve Lacy was being interviewed about the film’s soundtrack. His music is a part of the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In an interview, Steve was asked which character stood out the most to him. To this question, Steve replied, “Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character.”

Steve’s answer instantly sends Marvel fans into a frenzy. With Steve Lacy's response, he has fuelled the speculation that Jean Grey will finally be making her debut. Jean is a part of Marvel’s most iconic X-Men characters. Since Sadie was announced as part of the cast, many fans have predicted she would portray the powerful mutant, but Marvel Studios is yet to confirm or deny the speculations around Jean Grey.

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Why is Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day a secret?

Many Marvel fans have been wondering why the Studios and makers have kept Sadie’s character a secret from the audience. Director Destin Daniel Cretton recently addressed the secrecy during an interview with Rolling Stone. Destin told Rolling Stone, “If people are gonna get mad, I can’t control that! I wish everything was a secret. But you’ll see when you watch the movie that there’s a very real reason not to tell people who Sadie Sink is playing. And I don’t think you’ll get mad at it. I think you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t know that.”

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