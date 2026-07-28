Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest secret LEAKED? Fans think Steve Lacy revealed Sadie Sink's MCU role

A comment by musician Steve Lacy at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere has sparked fresh speculation that Sadie Sink could be playing Jean Grey, though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm her mysterious MCU role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest secret LEAKED? Fans think Steve Lacy revealed Sadie Sink's MCU role

Marvel Studios has kept Sadie Sink’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day under wraps for months, and fans have been dying to know what part she plays. Now, People think musician Steve Lacy might’ve spilled the beans by accident at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Lacy, who contributed the song “Oh Yeah?” to the soundtrack, walked the red carpet before the movie’s July 30 release. When someone asked him which character he was most excited to see, he didn’t dodge the question or offer a Safe Marvel Answer. Instead, he said: “I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness.”

That one line set off a frenzy. The interviewer jumped in, asking if he’d just dropped a major spoiler. Lacy just doubled down on liking the character and left it at that. Of course, the clip shot across social media, and fans started picking it apart word by word. A lot of people are convinced he meant Jean Grey, the famous X-Men mutant. Rumors have been swirling for ages that Sadie Sink would show up in the MCU as Jean, and Lacy’s comment just added fuel to the fire. No one, Lacy or Marvel actually said her full name, but the hint was enough to get everyone talking again about Stranger Things’ own star finally joining the Marvel universe.

Not everyone’s buying it though. Some fans argue he could’ve meant another “Jean,” or that he was joking, or maybe got mixed up. Sink hasn’t slipped up in interviews, and Marvel isn’t giving fans much at all, she barely shows up in any footage. And just to complicate things even more, Tom Holland recently tried to shut down the Jean Grey rumors altogether, insisting the character isn’t in the movie. Lacy’s comment just made things weirder.

So, What's actually going on is pretty confusing, did Steve Lacy really blow Marvel’s secret? Or is he just having a bit of fun with fans? We won’t know for sure until Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally hits theaters and the curtain lifts on Sadie Sink’s mysterious character. At this point, Marvel’s not talking, and the internet definitely isn’t letting it go.

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