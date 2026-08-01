Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon SECRETLY marries girlfriend Veronica Leahov

Discover all about Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon secretly getting married to his long-time girlfriend, Veronica Leahov here. Find out all about the two tying the knot here.

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon SECRETLY marries girlfriend Veronica Leahov

With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week, fans have their eyes glued on the star-studded cast of the movie. Actor Jacob Batalon, who is well-known and loved for his role as Ned Leeds, got secretly married. The Spider-Man actor recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Veronica Leahov.

Marvel fans have loved seeing Jacob play the role of Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned, over the past few years. Seeing the news of him getting hitched to his partner, fans were really happy for them. The news of Jacob’s marriage was reported by People magazine. Let’s dive in to see more about Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon secretly getting married here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Leahov (@veroleahov)

Spider-Man's Ned, actor Jacob Batalon is married

The newlywed couple, Jacob and Veronica, recently attended the premiere of Marvel’s latest Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, last week. Jacob’s wedding update comes after he teased nicknames in an interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. As the trio discussed their nicknames, Jacob said, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”

In recent public appearances, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, fans spotted Jacob wearing rings. This included various gold bands on his left-hand ring finger, adding spark to the wedding rumours.

Jacob’s wife, Veronica, seemed to have confirmed their wedding rumours as she quietly updated her surname on her website to "Veronica Leahov Batalon." The couple first announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2025 in a dreamy NYC proposal. This proposal came after the two had been dating for several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks Records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theatres on Thursday, and in just two days, it has broken two major records. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day, and on its second day, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. It has been delivering a historic box office performance, shattering records in India.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, the fourth instalment opened on Thursday with a monumental Rs 60.60 crore net (Rs 72.44 crore gross), making it the biggest opening day for any Hollywood release in India and surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

The momentum held strong into Friday. Overcoming the working-day slump, the Marvel film added another Rs 49.35 crore net, propelling its two-day India net collection past the elite milestone to Rs 109.95 crore (Rs 131.46 crore gross).

Language dubs played a massive role in this achievement. While the English version spearheaded overall earnings with Rs 32.25 crore on Day 1, the Hindi dubbed version saw an extraordinary 95% occupancy on opening day, generating Rs 22 crore net. With solid contributions from Tamil and Telugu markets, the film is set for a record-breaking weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

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