Shah Rukh Khan broke several box office records with his latest release action thriller Pathaan. The spy thriller of YRF emerged as the biggest blockbuster Hindi film and highest-grosser film. Pathaan made an impressive business of Rs 1050 crore at the box office. The superstar is now set for another big film of the year titled Jawan. The movie directed by Atlee will release on 2nd June 2023 and is said to clash with Spider-Man. Now it is wondered with two big movies releasing on the same day who will win the big clash.

Sony Pictures yesterday released the second official trailer of the animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The upcoming movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film is confirmed to release on 2nd June 2023 in 10 languages in India - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and English.

Citing the previous response to the first film and the Spiderman craze in India, the expectations are sky-high. With the promotional material and the prequel's blockbuster success this flick will also be a hit. The love for Spiderman is higher in India while the audience also holds a crazy fanbase for . This can be proved with the proof when King Khan returned to the big screen after four years his movie became a blockbuster within a few days of its release. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Jawan releasing on the same day 2nd June 2023 Indian cinephiles would be in a dilemma of which movie to watch first.

Jawan is an action thriller flick helmed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar. The film will star SRK in a dual role with Nayanthara, , and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Jawan will release in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The first weekend of June will witness an epic box office clash with Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse and Jawaan releasing on the same day.