After the success of Animal, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be busy with Spirit. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead role. The Baahubali star's latest movie Salaar has got mixed reviews from one and all. The shoot of Spirit will begin soon. As per a report in MiD-Day, the shoot will start from February 2024. It seems Prabhas will play the role of a police officer in Spirit. Fans are very excited about the first-ever collaboration of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal that had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role made Rs 500 crore plus at the box office.

Spirit: Mumbai flavour in Prabhas' film

Sources have told MiD-Day that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is giving the finishing touches to the story. He should wind up the script soon. Insiders say that a large part of Prabhas' Spirit will be shot in Goregaon's Film City and Chembur. The source further said, "The makers have already requested for large crowds. The first schedule will require 500 action artistes." Allu Arjun is one of the co-producers of Spirit. As of now, Allu Arjun is busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also working on Animal Park. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. They are going to collaborate on more projects. Even Allu Arjun and Bhushan Kumar are doing a film together.