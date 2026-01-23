Splitsvilla 16: Himashu Arora or Aarav Chug, who will be FIRST contestant to get evicted from Paisa Villa?

Splitsvilla 16: A contestant will be eliminated from Paisa Villa in the upcoming episodes. Read on to know the name of the contestant.

Splitsvilla is one of the most popular reality shows, which is back with its 16th season. Like any other reason, this time too, the show has been generating buzz. Now, there is speculation about who will be the first contestant to be evicted. The first duo to get dumped were Anuj Sharma and Simran Behl. Later, they got the chance to enter Paisa Villa. Now, it is speculated that Himashu Arora will be evicted and sent to Paisa Villa. But he is really the one who is going to be eliminated this time.

Who will be eliminated from Paisa Villa?

As per a report by Reality Scoop, Aarav Chug is going to be one of the first contestants to be eliminated from Paisa Villa. It has been said that he is likely to be evicted from the Power Chamber Task. The official confirmation is yet to be made.

Himanshu Arora to enter Paisa Villa?

The promo of episode 7 features Diksha crying. She will break down after Himanshu gets eliminated in the upcoming episodes. Himanshu and Diksha are expected to be in front of Oracle.

Who are going to be safe couple?

The couple, who are going to be safe are Himanshu and Diksha. Apart from them, Yogesh and Akanksha and Tayne, Sadhaaf. After the announcement of safe couple, the mystery box will be also opened.

What is the new episode release date and time of Splitsvilla 16

The reality show premiered on January 9 and airs every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. The show premieres on MTV India on television and streams on JioHotstar.

The recent promo features Akkutara and Yogitara are on a date. While sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Akkutara and Yogitara under the stars for their date is exactly what we needed. #InstaxFujifilm presents MTV Splitsvilla X6 Co-powered by #Sofy, #NEWME, #Envy Perfumes and #Philips Body Groomer. Every Fri, Sat & Sun at 7PM on MTV India and JioHotstar.” A user said, “Just hoping today's episode is about pyaar villa not peisa villa.... Can't wait for next day for this episode.” Another said, “NAH admin is the official captain of this ship, I’m actually unwell. They’re way too freaking adorable.” A comment read, “Kitne cute h bhai yeeee.” Another comment read, “Yogesh turns into a whole pookie around her, we really should’ve known the moment he came up with Akkutara and Yogitara nicknames. THEY ARE SO ADORABLE, I can'” Another user wrote, “Love you admin for serving us yoganksha moment.”

