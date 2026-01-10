Splitsvilla X6: Karan Kundrra REVEALS how Tejasswi Prakash forced him to be…

Splitsvilla X6: Karan Kundrra revealed how he has changed in the past few years. Here is what he said in the first episode of the popular reality show, Splitsvilla X6.

Popular dating show, Splitsvilla X6, is now live with a new concept and more entertainment. This time, the show is based on two themes, which include two villas: the Pyaar villa and the Paisa villa. There are sixteen contestants this time, who have joined the show and already begun their game. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra have taken charge of hosting duties. It began with girls joining the Pyaar villa while they were introducing themselves. They also opened up about their likes and preferences for guys they like. Karan then asked the girls to choose one love potion, which had three traits written about the guys. Some girls chose the guy with curly hair, and others went for to secure and calm guys.

Sunny Leone then asks Deeksha about the type of guy she likes. She then revealed that she likes a kind of person who is bad for the world but good to her only. Karan then shared his experience and said that even he was a bad guy who turned into a good. He said, “When a bad guy turns good only for you, nothing in the world can change him, and I’m saying this from my personal experience.” Sunny then agreed with him and added that Daniel was once a bad guy who turned good for her. The episode shows that the guys showed their talent and went ahead to the villa.

Notably, Roadies fame Yogesh Rawat, Himanshu Arora also joined Spiltsvilla X6. The guys revealed their talents and tried to impress the girls. Karan then asked the girls to give heart lockets to the man they liked. Himanshu received the highest number of hearts among the men and then Yogesh. The end of the episode shows that all the contestants went to Pyaar villa. However, the upcoming episode’s promo featured that participants are fighting in Paisa Villa.

How fans reacted to the latest promo of the show. A user said, “LOVED THE EPISODE! I’m literally watching this entire show just for @kkundrra.” Another wrote, “Omgggggg Ruby finaly flexed.” A comment read, “The OG #karankundrra.” Another comment read, “Yogesh ❤️ Akanksha Best Couples.” A fan wrote, “Wildest and craziest to elvish ke ane k bad hoga.” Another comment read, “KING IS TRENDING GUYS. THE OG HOST HIMSELF. @kkundrra.’ Fans have showcased quite a bit excitement to see Elvish Yadav in the upcoming episode as another user wrote, “Elvish bhai ka episode kab ayega.”

