Spotted: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spends quality time with girlfriend in the hottest love spot of Mumbai- view pics

Looks like 's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has found love in his life. The Bhavesh Joshi actor today was spotted by the paparazzi at the hottest love spot of Mumbai that is Bandstand. The actor was seen a clicking picture of his alleged ladylove and the crowd couldn't believe that he is Anil Kapoor; son as he was looking like a commoner. Harsh was seen wearing a simple t-shirt paired with his shorts, while his alleged girlfriend too donned a simple outfit. clearly, love is in the air for the new lovebirds in tinsel town.

In one of his interviews, Harsh spoke about his love life amid the rumour of his relationship with Sara, " I don't think there's been anyone in my life who has reached that level of seriousness. Even if I were to date someone for months, I wouldn't really discuss it with people a lot."

Harsh was last seen in AK Vs AK along with his father Anil Kapoor. And today on his birthday the actor posted a long wish for his father. He took to his Instagram and wrote, " AK vs AK

1 year of ’s Ak Vs Ak.. I knew about the film since the Bhavesh Joshi days but never thought Vikram would end up making it with @anilskapoor.. when I realised it was happening I was very excited later I realised I’d be in the film to but didn’t know what my role would be like… it had been a couple of years since we had completed and released Bhavesh and when I was back on set finally it was with the Vikram again but in a completely different environment and set of circumstances.. I was riveted when I first read the great script by Vikram and Avinash Sampath but honestly very nervous when I read my scenes.. fear makes you work harder and I worked a lot with Jeff Goldberg for weeks.. Vik was shooting the film in long single takes and the day we shot this scene was kinda surreal and very memorable.. Aditya Kanwar’s prod design made me feel like I was in my own home! Hope you enjoy this scene and if u haven’t seen Ak vs Ak it’s on Netflix.. there’s truly nothing else quite like it @netflix_in @anuragkashyap10".