Sreenivasan passes away: Malayam legend's last rites performed with...; Suriya and Renji Panicker...

Malayalam veteran actor Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday and his last rites were performed on Sunday with full state of honours. Read on.

Malayalam legendary actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan was cremated with full state of honours at his residence in Kandanad, Kerala. With his demise, it's the end of an era for Malayalam cinema. The cremation was attended by political leaders, several film personalities and hundreds of admirers. This reflected the immense respect that he has earned over decades of fine work. Sreenivasan passed away at the age of 69 on Saturday while being taken for routine dialysis. For the past few years, he has been suffering from several health issues.

Sreenivasan’s body was at Town Hall so that his thousands of fans and followers could pay their last respects to him. On Sunday morning, several mourners arrived to pay their last respects to him. CPI (M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Tamil actor Suriya and Malayalam actor-director Renji Panicker, who paid their last homage to the veteran actor. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala and his sons, filmmaker-singer Vineeth Sreenivasan and actor Dhyan Sreenivasan and daughters-in-law Divya and Arpita.

About Sreenivasan

Born in Paatyam, Sreenivasan stepped into films through PA Backer’s Manimuzhakkam in 1977. It marked the beginning of his illustrious journey that effortlessly blended humour, social critique and relatable narratives. He then began screenwriting in 1984 with Priyadarshan’s Odaruthammava Aalariyam and then crafted 54 screenplays. His collaborations with Sathyan Anthikad and Priyadarshan have given 32 films, as per reports. He has also directed several films in his career.

Sreenivasan has worked in over 225 films, of which a few include Nadodikkattu, Sandesham, Chithram, Vadakkunokkiyantram, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Katha Parayumpol, Pattanapravesham, Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar and Chandralekha, to name a few.

If reports are to be believed, Sreenivasan was last seen in a movie named Uriyadi, which was released in 2020. The film also starred actors like Manasa Radhakrishnan, Arya, Aju Varghese, Siddique and Indrans in pivotal roles. The movie hit the screens on January 17, 2020. Uriyadi was directed by John Varghese. Uriyadi was the official last movie of the Malayalam cinema legend.

As the Malayalam cinema is mourning the death of the actor, Sreenivasan’’s legacy remains invaluable. His storytelling has been an inspiration to many generations of filmmakers. For the industry and admirers, his demise is not only the loss of artists but the complete industry as a whole.

