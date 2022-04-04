Sri Lanka Crisis: Heartbroken Jacqueline Fernande shares a long emotional post, 'My people need empathy, support'

The current situation in Sri Lanka is indeed heartbreaking and saddening. who belongs to Sri Lanka shared a long emotional post where she sought help for her people. The Bachchan Pandey actress took to her Instagram and wrote, " As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation." Also Read - Prabhas having a hard time maintaining weight due to THESE reasons? Read deets

She further added, " To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all". Everyone showered their empathy on Jacqueline and even raised questions that why the Sri Lanka crisis is not highlighted and why there is not much media coverage.

Sri Lanka is right now facing a severe economic ad political crisis, It is battling on buses, right from food to fuel scarcity which is affecting a large number of people in the island nation, The economy has been in a free fall since the COVID - 19 pandemic has hit. The country is facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected majorly the import of food, fuel and power cuts. The shortage of basics and essential goods has left the island country helpless and seeking assistance from friendly countries. while people are demanding new leaders amid this instability. We hope the people find their space and their situation gets better.