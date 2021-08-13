The legendary Sridevi, who left us way too soon, would've turned 58 today. Widely and justifiably known as 'India's first female superstar', owing to her wide body of work and massive fan-following across myriad film industries in different languages; Sridevi could not only run a movie all on her own sans the crutch of a popular leading man, but many top male stars of the 80s and 90s also would grab the opportunity of starring opposite her at the drop of hat solely because it all but guaranteed them a big hit at the box office, especially if they were facing a rough patch. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan expresses concern over films releasing on OTT and theatres still being shut; here's what he said

Heck, even in the 90s, after the arrival of other heroines who quickly rose through the ranks, many top younger heroes to , like and went out of their way to ensure that they had a Sridevi movie to their credit (Chandra Mukhi, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa, Army). However, there was one top young star of the 90s who had reportedly refused to work with Sridevi. We're talking about , who several filmmakers wanted to sign on the back of his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which had gone a huge hit, and, naturally, one such filmmaker thought that pairing him with Sridevi, the biggest heroine throughout the country at the time, would be a great idea. In fact, the two actors seemed to have even done a photoshoot together for the same. Check out their pictures below: Also Read - Shocking! Late Anupam Shyam's brother CLAIMS Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but stopped picking their calls later

Also Read - Kiran Rao receives Aamir Khan and son Azad at the airport as they return from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh

Shockingly though, Aamir Khan appeared to have developed cold feet before the project could go floors. Word is that he told his inner circle that the audience may not accept his pairing with Sridevi, considering that she looked older to him and he was coming fresh off playing a college boy in QSQT opposite an actress like Juhi Chawla, who looked closer to his age. Moreover, the grapevine suggests that he had even put it out there at the time that after QSQT, he wished to only work with newer and upcoming heroines like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Hence, as per such reports, Aamir Khan backed out of the only movie, which he and Sridevi were offered together. A loss for Hindi cinema overall.