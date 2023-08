Sridevi is one of the leading ladies who gave multiple hits and had several box office films in her kitty. The late actress suddenly passed away in 2018 leaving. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and husband, Boney Kapoor. Boney and Khushi wrote a heartfelt note for Sridevi remembering her on the actress' birth anniversary. And now, Janhvi Kapoor has also penned a remembrance note for her late mother. Also Read - As Sunny Deol, Esha Deol reunite at Gadar 2 screening, a look at Bollywood families that renewed bonds after tiffs and separations

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom, Sridevi

Sridevi shared a black and white, throwback picture of Sridevi with her mother. It is from the sets of a film, the late actress was working on. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles in the picture. It is a candid picture in which we see Sridevi sitting on her mother's lap. Janhvi shares that it was Sridevi's favourite place to be, that it, on a film's set and that too, with her mother. Janhvi's next words wit gut you. She writes, that while she is on the film's set right now, she wishes more than anything to have her by her side, just like the picture.

In a jest, Janhvi says they would have convinced everyone that it is her 35th birthday and not her 60th. Janhvi wishes to hear from her mother if she is pushing herself hard or not and see in the late actress' eyes, if she is making her proud. Janhvi Kapoor further writes that she knows that Sridevi is watching over them. She calls her the most special woman on the planet and adds, "Hope you're having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today." (sic). Her post is going viral in entertainment news.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post for her mom, Sridevi here:

Janhvi has been sharing pictures with her mom, Sridevi on various occasions. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Janhvi shared an unseen picture from her childhood and wrote that she is running out of pictures with her but not running out of her memories. Days before Sridevi's death anniversary, Janhvi had shared a candid picture of herself and Sridevi from an event. She wrote that everything she is doing and everything she tries doing is because of her and hopes that she makes her proud. She shares that it starts and ends with her. Sridevi passed away right before Janhvi's debut movie, Dhadak.