The death of renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi brought a shock wave in Indian cinema. Right from the film fraternity to the audience everyone was startled to hear the untimely demise of the talented star. She left for her heavenly abode at the young age of 54 on 24th February 2018. Ahead of her fifth death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor shared the last picture of his beloved wife. Also Read - Boney Kapoor pursued Sridevi for 15 long years before she agreed to marry him!

In memory of his late wife Sridevi, Boney Kapoor dropped an unseen picture on his social media account today. 24th February 2023 marks the fifth death anniversary of late actress Sridevi and today the filmmaker and producer has shared her last ever picture on the internet. Seemingly the photo is of a wedding or a family event as the couple poses for the camera with the family. It appears to be a family photo where and are joined by daughter and other relatives while is missing.

For a few days, the filmmaker is reminiscing about his beloved wife as he has been sharing her pictures on Instagram. Two days ago he shared a portrait sketch of Sridevi and captioned it “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.” Yesterday he shared another brown vintage sketch of the actress and wrote ‘watching us’. The picture looks lively as the charm the artist has shown in Sridevi’s eyes appears that she is watching you.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor announced to launch the autobiography of legendary actress Sridevi, the biopic book is titled Sridevi - The Life of a Legend and will be published this year. The book will portray the life of actress Sridevi who died at the young age of 54 in 2018. Westland Books has acquired the rights to launch the book which is written by Dhiraj Kumar.