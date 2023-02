Sridevi ruled Indian cinema during her time in the ’80s and ’90s. She was one of the most successful actors in the film industry. Now 5 years after the death her husband Boney Kapoor will launch a biography book on the iconic superstar. The autobiography is titled Sridevi - The Life of a Legend and will be published this year. The publishing rights have been acquired by Westland Books and it is written by Dhiraj Kumar. Also Read - South Indian actress Mahalakshmi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Actresses who got brutally trolled for their choice of husbands

The book will portray the life of legendary actress Sridevi who died at the young age of 54 in 2018. On Wednesday, Westland Books announced that they will publish the official biography of the talented actress. It is written by debutant Dhiraj Kumar who is a researcher, writer, and columnist. The book is a 360-degree portrait of as per the publishers who also thinks it will make readers rediscover the icon.

Producer , husband of the late superstar, called her a force of nature who was happiest when her art was shared on screen. She was also a fiercely private person revealed the producer as he spoke about his late wife. He is happy that her biography is being written by Dhiraj, who Sridevi considered family. According to Boney Kapoor the book 'Sridevi - The Life of a Legend' befits her extraordinary life.

Sridevi made her debut as a lead in a Bollywood film titled Solva Sawan in 1978 opposite . Later she starred opposite in her second film titled Himmatwala. The renowned star has worked in over 300 films in 40 years of her career. She didn’t just limit herself to Hindi films but explored her talent in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema as well. She received the coveted Padma Shri award in 2013. She has also bagged the National Film Award, State Government Awards, several Filmfare awards, and International awards.