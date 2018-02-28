Sriti Jha's birthday cake is bound to make all Potterheads jealous

Sriti Jha is our favourite Potterhead and I personally love her for that. If we ever meet, I know for a fact that we're going to have a lot to talk about. The actress' team and fans got her a Harry Potter themed cake for her birthday, It's such a perfect cake and everything that will make Potterheads super jealous. We are totally in love with the cake and the actress, obviously. She posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "This cake was absolute love @teamsritij You guys are truly an army!!! Although I am no dumbledore I am truly truly at a loss of words for everything that you guys do!!!" Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha aka Abhi-Pragya's new look post two years leap will leave you surprised

It's not news for us that Sriti is a bookworm and we've seen her Harry Potter posts on Instagram a lot. Sriti's birthday was super special and even the Kumkum Bhagya-Kundali Bhagya team sang the birthday song for her together. She is one of the most loved actress, both onscreen and off-screen. Though Sriti didn't post pictures from her birthday celebrations we know she must have had a great time. She even got a sweet surprise from her friends and tweeted to thank all of them. The Potter cake tops everything.

Finally I can say thanks to yusra, ami, Kiran and charitha. What a lovely surprise it was ???????? — sriti jha (@sritianne) February 23, 2018

Here's a video of Sriti cutting her birthday cake.

Looks like the actress had a fantastic birthday, doesn't it? We still can't get over the cake! Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.