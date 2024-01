Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood, is ruling the roost this year with his trifecta of hit movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. It almost feels like a mini Shah Rukh Khan festival, with his films lighting up theatres far and wide! SRK started the year with a bang with the action-packed Pathaan, followed by the intense Jawan, and rounded it off brilliantly with the emotionally charged Dunki. It's an SRK bonanza with all three films being screened in selected theatres across the nation. Now, fans have the joyous opportunity to experience the thrill of Pathaan and Jawan alongside the poignant storytelling of Dunki. BollywoodLife brings the latest web series, entertainment news on our WhatsApp channel too. Also Read - When Gauri Khan parted ways with Shah Rukh Khan due to THIS reason; here’s how they came back together

Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki all together?

The year 2023 saw an explosive close with Dunki, pushing Bollywood's total earnings to a towering 4400 crores. Dunki alone pulled in a whopping 2600 crores, accounting for more than half of the total revenue. The audience appears to be in love with this perfect family entertainer, a heartfelt masterpiece that has captured hearts in India and across the world, raking in a total of 200 crores domestically, and 400 crores worldwide.

Dunki's success ushers in the third consecutive hit for Shah Rukh in 2023, solidifying his reign on Box Office. With Pathaan bringing in 1,050.30 crores, Jawan contributing 1,148.32 crores, and now Dunki racing past 400 crores, it is indeed a winning year for the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan are back!

It’s #ShahRukhKhan mania all over again! Both his ALL TIME MEGA BLOCKBUSTERS #Jawan and #Pathaan are back in theatres at select shows now! Main toh dobaara dekhne jaane waala hoon! pic.twitter.com/J8dRAmMW8c — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 4, 2024

Dunki cast

Alongside SRK, Dunki boasts a formidable line up of actors including the likes of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The eagerly awaited film, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, is finally delighting fans on the big screen.