SS Rajamouli’s directorial prowess in Baahubali and RRR left us highly impressed. In fact, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, was even bestowed with two prestigious awards, one at the Golden Globes 2023 and the other at the Oscars 2023. Making our country proud again, six members of the RRR film team have received the honour of getting an invitation to join The Academy Awards committee. But surprisingly, the person who did not make it to the list of invitees was SS Rajamouli. Now, the RRR director has graciously reacted to the announcement, through a tweet. Also Read - Did SS Rajamouli take Rs 400 crore loan at an insane interest rate to make Baahubali?

Jr NTR and Ram Charan get an invite from The Academy

On June 29, The Academy shared a long list of actors, directors, and film technicians who were invited to be a part of its esteemed community. Out of them, the six members of RRR who were chosen include the film’s lead cast, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, and production designer Sabu Cyril. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee terms Anurag Kashyap as a 'mad eccentric' man revealing why he did not direct Shool

Elated upon receiving the honour, Jr NTR released an official statement where he expressed his gratitude for receiving an invite, and congratulated the other members of the “RRR family”. Also Read - RIP Ray Stevenson: RRR and Thor actor passes away at 58; SS Rajamouli, James Gunn and movie buffs mourn his demise [Read Tweets]

SS Rajamouli congratulates RRR team for being members of The Academy

Although SS Rajamouli was left out, of The Academy list, the film director proved his magnanimity by congratulating the RRR team for the honour. "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil &Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year,” he tweeted, adding a smiley emoji at the end.

Fans react to SS Rajamouli not getting an invite from The Academy

SS Rajamoui’s name not being on The Academy list did not sit well with the audience, who claimed that the filmmaker deserved a position on the list. While one disappointed user wrote, “List is incomplete without you SSR,” another quipped, “Happy for Ram Charan but equally feeling sad that creator of RRR is not invited as a member.” A third individual expressed their confidence in the filmmaker as they commented, “Captain, you don't need an invitation from them. You are above that. Let’s rock world cinema with SSMB29.”

Indian celebrities joining The Academy list

The Academy released an extensive list of 398 new members who will be joining the community in 2024. Some of the other Indian celebrities to have joined the committee include producers Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur, directors Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane, and documentary filmmaker Shaunak Sen.