Alia Bhatt immensely respects SS Rajamouli, and this piece of advice from the RRR director to her as an actor is something that she will remember for the rest of her life. Rajamouli, who made it to the most prestigious list in the pioneers category, was largely appreciated by one of her actors who admires him a lot, Alia Bhatt, who revealed being mesmerised by Baahubali 2 and called the project dreamy and Rajamouli a dream director, and she then got a chance to work with him, which was a dream come true for her. "The first time I met S.S. Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true.

While shooting the film, Alia revealed that she learned a lot from the filmmaker, whom she calls the master storyteller. "Being directed by him in RRR was like going to school all over again. He knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit and what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and cultures. But he gets that—and he unites us through his movies.".

Talking about that one piece of advice on acting that she received from Rajamouli, she said," I once asked him for advice on acting. He said, "Whatever choice you make, I once asked him for advice on acting. He said, "Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn't work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you're doing". There was a lot of buzz that Alia was unhappy with the way RRR was shaped out and her role being cut, but she clarified all these claims and mentioned she was grateful to get the opportunity to work with Rajamouli. Alia played Ram Charan's love interest Sita in the RRR that is globally recognised film fil all thanks to Naatu Naatu song winning Oscars and Golden Globes awards.