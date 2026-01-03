Ssara Khan and Krishh Pathak to star in feature film post wedding; actress says, ‘Partners in…...

Ssara Khan and Krishh Pathak, who got hitched recently, have been planning several things about their career together. Here is what they have planned till now.

Newlyweds Ssara Khan and Krishh Pathak have recently tied knot in an intimate ceremony. After getting hitched, they started working closely through their production house and are currently working on a script while creating four songs across genres. Apart from this, they have been travelling to different cities to do live shows. They are certainly proving themselves as a power couple as they are also working on a feature film in the action comedy genre, which is set to go on floors in February. The project is being produced under their official banner and will feature both Ssara and Krishh in important roles. This collaboration is surely something that the audience would love to watch onscreen.

While explaining the foundation of their relationship, Ssara Khan said, “So yes, partners in crime, partners in life, partners in career-I think we are building everything together as partners.” She has credited Krishh’s creative vision as one of the main reasons behind their collaboration. She described his ideas as inspiring and motivating. Ssara feels that working together is a natural extension of choosing each other as life partners.

She feels spending time together has strengthened their bond, which reveals new sides of each other. Ssara also feels that these moments are important for growth and understanding. She added, “Everything balances out.” Seeing each other in a professional space has helped them appreciate each other’s dedication and seriousness toward work.

While it comes to genre and scale, their choices often clash. To which Ssara explained, “Otherwise, he is more into action, comedy, and thrillers, while I am more into romance and real stories inspired by real life.” Despite these differences in life, Ssara and Krishh share a love for music that keeps them strongly connected and aligned.

Talking about challenges, Ssara shared, “It was a challenge that we have now overcome. Today, we understand each other-I understand him, and he understands me.” Looking ahead in future, she added, “We want to do a lot, and we are working very hard.” For Ssara Khan and Krishh Pathak, the goal is simple: to keep learning, creating, and entertaining audiences together with honesty and heart.

Born on August 6, 1989, in Bhopal, Ssara has been in the entertainment industry for a quite long period of time. She was part of shows like Sapna Babul Ka.... Bidaai, Ram Milaayi Jodi, The Era of 1990 and M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai.

