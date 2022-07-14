Star kid lands a big banner epic by chance; is nervous and goes out of the way to make it a success

It is not new for star kids to be popular with the junta. However, this star kid is also loved for his performance. But unfortunately, he hasn't been very lucky with his films recently. But he has a biggie up his sleeve with which he is looking at undoing all the past failures and deliver one big hit. The buzz is right and he is going all out to do all it takes to garner huge interest in the film. However, we hear that the star kid wasn't the first choice for the film which had a powerful role. But he landed the role since the first choice didn't have dates. So while he landed the film by chance, he is trying to make the most of this opportunity.

But we hear that he is also very nervous about how the film will be received by the audience and has been spending sleepless nights. He is also worried about the box office since the last few film releases which had 'blockbuster' written all over them, failed to shake up the box office. But he cannot afford to miss the mark this time since his earlier releases have met similar fate and with this, he risks chances of his image and market value taking a huge hit and also impact his next big release.

While he started off his career with great promise unlike few other star kids, his contemporaries have raced ahead with back-to-back commercial hits or critically acclaimed projects while he has just a few that stand out in his filmography. The star kid has done all in his might, now only the release will tell if his Big Bollywood film is able to strike a chord with the audience.