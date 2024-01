Stardom is undoubtedly the most talked about web series in the town. Aryan Khan will showcase his talent as a director. Bollywood life has managed to get some interesting scope from the sets of the show. Earlier we told you how Stardom is based on the story of. a Delhi boy who aims to make it big in Bollywood just like his father superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For this web series, Aryan Khan has managed to bring the entire industry together as there are countless cameos in it. And now after sharing these exciting scoops, BL exclusively brings you one more update from the sets of the show that speaks about the seriousness that Aryan has for his debut in Bollywood as a director. Also Read - When Gauri Khan parted ways with Shah Rukh Khan due to THIS reason; here’s how they came back together

An insider reveals, “Aryan Khan has donned the director’s hat on the sets of Stardom, and he leaves everyone surprised with the way he conducts the entire star cast and the shoot. The star hit shoots only one page a day for his web series and you can imagine the level of perfection in him. As he shoots only one page compared to other web series shoots that usually finish 5 to 6 pages a day, the budget automatically goes up. But Aryan is aware of what he is making and hence he is in no rush to finish it and enjoy the entire process and make the masterpiece”. Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan’s web series based on Shah Rukh Khan's real life? [Exclusive]

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids of all, and he is the only one who has so far chosen the road to become a director rather than an actor despite all the good looks.

Aryan Khan helped his father revive his career after the Zero debacle

It was Aryan Khan who advised his superstar father to take the risk and make a comeback with films like Jawan and Pathaan as they know who their father is, but he has to prove himself in front of his younger son Abram Khan. The Dunki star had made this revelation at one of his media interactions.

Indeed Aryan Khan is one of the wisest star kids among all and he has proved it time and again.

