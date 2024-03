Aryan Khan is not like a regular star kid, the way he presents himself makes him different from everyone else. Despite having all those good looks just like his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, he didn’t choose to be an actor but a storyteller. And BL has got an interesting scoop from the sets of his upcoming show Stardom. The source close to us reveals.” Aryan is a very well-mannered boy on the sets, he is almost the youngest in the crew, the quality that everyone admires about this big is that he is ready to accept criticism and be open to suggestions. A few days ago he was shooting for one crucial scene where he wasn't able to get the right shot as he is new to few techniques, and after taking some suggestions from the experienced people on the sets, he got it right." Also Read - Not Ananya Panday, but this BFF of Suhana Khan brings smile on Aryan Khan’s face [Watch viral video]

The source further adds," Aryan is new and he will learn from the experience but the boy is open to every suggestion and has zero arrogance about anything, there are few people in the industry who don't like to get suggestions and do things their way, but Aryan is endearing, he every day wins heart on the sets with her over humble nature. Aryan is going to be one of the biggest filmmakers as he amazes everyone on the sets with his knowledge and vision" Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan's working style is NOT like his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Stardom is one of the most awaited series and it was BollywoodLife that exclusively told how there will be many celebrities who will make their cameos in the show. The story of Aryan's show is inspired by his father, an actor who comes from Delhi and makes it big in the industry. Animal star Bobby Deol plays a significant role in the show.