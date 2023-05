Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is constantly making headlines these days. He remained away from the glam for some time however he has now stepped in to make his place in the industry. Recently, he was seen accompanying his father at Aditya Chopra’s home after Pamela Chopra’s demise and also attended NMACC. He launched a clothing brand named D'YAVOL X. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. While Suhana is following the footsteps of her superstar father Aryan Khan has a different interest. Junior Khan doesn’t wish to set his career in acting but aspires to be a writer and director. Also Read - Aryan Khan avoids eye contact with Ananya Panday; while Aditya Roy Kapur keeps looking at her adoringly in viral video

Last year, Aryan Khan announced that he would write and direct instead of acting. Sharing the first page of the script he revealed the completion of the writing part and waiting to direct his dream project. Well, until now the title was kept under wraps. And now the curtains have been raised. Aryan Khan's dream project is titled Stardom and it is not a film but a web series. The 25-year-old young boy will step into digital space with his first-ever project. He has wrapped the scripting and will wear the directorial hat for the same.

Stardom will be a six episodic web series. As the name suggests the series is touted to revolve around the glam and what goes behind Bollywood. As per sources, it is set against the backdrop of the film industry and every cine lover will resonate. The web show is currently in the production stage and is expected to go on floors late in the year. It will be produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. SRK will cash in for his son's dream project.

Well, before stepping into a full-fledged direction for a big project like a web series or film, he directed his father Shah Rukh Khan for a commercial ad. He recently directed him in an ad for his new clothing line D'YAVOL X. What came as a surprise to his fans was to see him act in the same. Well, not much information about the project has been revealed. People are eagerly waiting to know the lead cast of the web show that Aryan Khan will direct. Stay tuned to this space to know more such updates.