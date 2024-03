Aryan Khan is busy with his first-ever web series Stardom which is going to be larger than a life story and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son to shine like never before. As you wait for Stardom, this one latest exclusive scoop that we have brought straight from the sets of the web series proves that Aryan Khan has refrained from accepting this habit of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates his Best Actor award to son Aryan Khan; with a ‘Baap’ dialogue and its unmissable [Watch]

A source close to BL reveals," Aryan Khan is always on time on the sets and this one habit of him is been admirable by everyone. If the call time is morning 11 am, the star boy will be on the sets at the exact time, he will not waste a single minute of any actor associated with the series, he has a habit of completing everything on time, and equally respects the artists time and do not make them wait."

When we talk about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar's one quality that is not liked by many, is he coming late on sets, interviews, or events. But like Jawan star himself says Aryan is totally different from him. Indeed he may have the good looks of his father, but the boy, time and again proved he has his own style and this is something that has made him the star already.

The source further reveals, " Aryan Khan who is the director on sets hardly even takes breaks and on his break time you will not see him in vanity but mostly on the sets making ensure if everything is going well and if anything is willing any sort of help from him. The upbringing of the superstar son is largely talked about the sets as he is an extremely well-mannered gentleman”.

Stardom is a story of a man from Delhi who makes it big in Bollywood and it was BollywoodLife that told you it is inspired by his father Shah Rukh Khan's life journey in the industry. Aryan Khan who is currently shooting for the web series has been also making headlines for directing the endorsement along with his father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan for his clothing brand.