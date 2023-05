Aryan Khan last year expressed his interest in writing and directing and announced his debut web series. He is reluctant to become an actor like his father Shah Rukh Khan and his sister Suhana Khan. He wishes to explore his side as a writer and a director. Ever since his audience learned about Jr. Khan's debut series they were eagerly waiting to know exciting details about the project. Last month the title was revealed and today we have a big update with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Also Read - Not Shah Rukh Khan but this person in the family is the busiest; reveals Gauri Khan

's debut web series is titled Stardom. As the name suggests it will revolve around what goes behind the glam life of Bollywood. According to Peeping Moon reports, and Ranveer Singh will play cameos in the show. Stardom will be headlined by young promising actors along with prominent faces of the industry. , wife of Ram Kapoor, is said to play a leading role. She is known for her work in the television popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

Stardom will be a six-episodic series penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Shah Rukh Khan and will feature in different episodes. Reportedly, their roles will be small but will take the story forward. If reports are to be believed SRK and Ranveer will make cameos in Aryan Khan's debut web series and both are excited to be directed by him. The show will explore the struggles of a group of budding actors aspiring to live their dreams in Bollywood. The show will have elements like humour, drama, grittiness and more.

Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom will be produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife . The young talented star will not just direct but will also serve as a showrunner. According to reports, the principal photography for Stardom will start from May 27.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan directed his father Shah Rukh Khan for a commercial ad for his new clothing brand D'YAVOL X. He didn’t just direct but surprised his fans with a glimpse of his screen space. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Jawan. Ranveer Singh is looking forward to ’s directorial rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani slated to release on 28th July 2023.