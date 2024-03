Aryan Khan's Stardom is going to be the biggest web series ever in India. The superstar's son is leaving no stone unturned to make a bang-on noise with Stardom. BL had exclusively told you about how Stardom will show insight into the industry where there will be several actors who will be a part of the show. We already informed you Bobby Deol will be playing the role of a superstar in the show and has completed the shoot of the same. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol plays THIS role in Aryan Khan’s Stardom, here’s everything you need to know about his fancy character [Exclusive]

The latest scoop that BL has got is about these actresses who will be playing significant roles in the show, right from Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and Shahher Bamba. A close source to us reveals," We indeed cannot reveal to you the main lead actresses from the show, but these heroines have a very impactful and powerful role in the show that will leave you stunned how. Mona, Shahher and Gautami's role in the show is something that you have never seen them do". Also Read - Not Ananya Panday, but this BFF of Suhana Khan brings smile on Aryan Khan’s face [Watch viral video]

BL had exclusively told you about almost the entire industry doing a cameo in Aryan Khan's Stardom, we have learned that SRK, Karan, and Ranveer have already completed the shooting and thus have done a mind-blowing job.

Speaking about shooting for Stardom and his clothing brand, he shared how both the jobs were different," They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle".

Stardom is reportedly a six-episode show and the star boy had even got an offer from the production house to sell the rights of his series on their OTT platform for rupees 100 crore and he refused.

