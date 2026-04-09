Stardom to supremacy: Ranveer Singh deserves applause for leading Bollywood into Rs 1000 crore era

What is really monumental in this accomplishment is the size of the domestic market. This 1000 crore mark is based on India Net collections, unlike global box office grosses, which include international earnings, hence it is an even greater achievement by Bollywood.

Not even in their wildest dreams would anyone have thought a few months ago that a Bollywood movie would be able to cross ₹1000 crore in just a few days after being released. And here we are. Ranveer Singh has not only done the unthinkable with Dhurandhar 2, but has also made history in the history of cinema. By so doing, he has bestowed upon Indian cinema a historic event, a movie that will be remembered by a whole generation over decades, just like the classic movies like the Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay. And this is not merely success but legacy in action, driven by a star who was bold enough to dream bigger than any other.

Ranveer Singh has officially entered a new era of unprecedented league, by becoming the first Indian movie in one language to earn ₹1000 crore in one language, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the first Indian film to earn this in a single language, making him the first Indian Actor to earn this in the film industry. Ranveer Singh, an actor who has given several memorable performances in the past years, is the founder of the coveted ₹1000 crores club today, establishing a precedent that reinvents the meaning of success in Hindi cinema. At one point ₹100 crore was considered an unattainable amount of money in a Hindi film. When Aamir Khan passed that milestone with Ghajini in 2008, it altered the perception of the industry on what could be done. It was not about the figures, it was about the broadening ambition. The same feeling of disbelief envelops the 1000 crore mark today, but Ranveer Singh has gone an extra mile to make it come true.

What is really monumental in this accomplishment is the size of the domestic market. This 1000 crore mark is based on India Net collections, unlike global box office grosses, which include international earnings, hence it is an even greater achievement by Bollywood. It is not only a star power, it is a profound, pervasive bond with audiences throughout the nation. This is what the industry must stop and pay attention to. Hitting 1000 crore is not a mere addition to the record books, but a seismic move that needs to be noticed. It highlights the sheer size, scope and cultural influence that a movie can have today. To the filmmakers, producers and studios, this is a wake up call to think bigger, aim higher and really appreciate the magnitude of what just has been done.

However, the most interesting aspect is that this huge undertaking is now almost a routine. Dhurandhar 2 has not just overtaken a figure; it has ruled throughout its theatrical performance making records in its theatrical performance. Since great beginnings to continued footfalls, the movie has been running on such a high scale that even a figure as huge as ₹1000 crore begins to seem a natural development and not a giant leap. That is the real influence of the success of Ranveer Singh to make the unimaginable normal. Ranveer Singh has not only established a new standard by the ₹1000 crore club; he has moved the ceiling of the whole industry. This breakthrough is bound to have an impact on the way movies are staged, sold and quantified in the future. It opens up larger horizons and more daring narratives, propelling Bollywood to a new dimension it has never been in. Not ₹100. Not ₹500. Only ₹1000 crore and beyond.

And this time it is not merely a record but a revolution made by Ranveer Singh and the name will now be associated with the biggest jump in the history of Bollywood.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more