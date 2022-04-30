It is a sad piece of news for all the 90s and 2000s pop music lovers today. Taz of Stereo Nation has passed away. He was just 54. Taz's real name was Tarsame Saingh Saini. He was previously known as Johnny Zee. He was the front runner of the band Stereo Nation. Taz is known for songs such as Nachange Saari Raat, Daaru Vich Pyaar, Gallan Goriyan and more hits. He was also seen in in Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Milade featuring Sandali Sinha, , Himanshu Malik, Raqesh Bapat to name a few. A couple of weeks ago, Taz's team had announced that he was out of the coma. Reports state that Taz was suffering from Hernia. He was supposed to undergo surgery before the pandemic, however, the situation because of the pandemic delayed it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite on the big screen for Karan Johar's film? [EXCLUSIVE]

In March, a statement was released by Stereo Nation's team stating that Taz had come out of a coma and has been recovering. The statement read, "Dear All, Taz sir is no longer in a coma, He's showing improvements every day. Many thanks for all you prayers, well wishes and support in this difficult time. When we have more positive news for you, we will let you know. Thanks again for your positive thoughts. Taz's family."

BBC Asian Network paid a heartfelt tribute to Taz on his demise. "We're deeply saddened by the passing of @tazstereonation, who has played an instrumental part in the British Asian music scene. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans," their tweet read.

Taz's Gallan Goriyan was remade in 2020 and featured and . Dhvani Bhanushali had lent her vocals to the song.