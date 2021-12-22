Still looking for Vicky Kaushal's name in Katrina Kaif's mehendi pic? Saba Ali Khan drops MAJOR hint

Right after their intimate and royal wedding on December 9, newly weds and went to Maldives for their beachy honeymoon. Katrina shared a sneak-peek into her honeymoon by posting a picture wherein she was showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). And within no time, fans had started searching for Vicky's name in Katrina's mehendi pic. While most people are still looking for it, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has dropped a major hint for fans on where to find it. Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook beat Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more on Worldwide Most Searched Asian in 2021 list

In the image, Katrina has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background. People have been really struggling hard to find Vicky's name in the mehendi. Some even said that they found the eye of Bigg Boss but were unable to spot the groom's name.

But, it seems like Saba Ali Khan was one of the quickest ones to find Vicky's name in Katrina's mehendi pic. And she has now dropped a major hint for fans who have been spending a lot of time looking for it. "His name? In the design ;)," she commented on the post. And if you are still not able to catch the hint, we've got you covered.

Take a look.

(Answer: Vicky's name is on Katrina's ring finger of the right hand.)

Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan. Theirs turned out to be the most anticipated wedding of the year majorly because of its private nature with just 120 guests in attendance. Post their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heartwarming photos of their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

The actors will soon resume on their respective projects. While Katrina has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur up his alley.