Sara Ali Khan is not embarrassed to admit the fact that she is stingy. Recently, the actress was in UAE for the IIFA 2023 Awards. Sara left no stone unturned to promote her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is slated to release in theaters on June 2. During one of her media interactions, Sara recalled how her producer Dinesh Vijan had told her to get roaming activated while she was travelling. Not to our surprise, Sara decided to avoid spending money on the roaming service as she would be in Abu Dhabi for only one day. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal wins over as lover boy; Sara Ali Khan excels; fans in LOVE with their chemistry in this comic family drama

“This time Vicky (Kaushal) and I had to coordinate. And, I also had to coordinate with my producer Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan), and he literally sent me a voice note in the morning, saying, ‘Roaming comes for Rs 400, can you please get it,” she said. The actress revealed that she was busy taking hotspots from people, which also includes her hairdresser. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals his celebrity crush is his ‘Dharam Patni’ Katrina Kaif; don’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s reply [Watch video]

Watch the video here: Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal gives a befitting reply to a media person asking Sara Ali Khan about being trolled over religion

Trending Now

https://twitter.com/karishmaokay/status/1663320751397642241

Why Sara Ali Khan Didn’t Take Roaming?

Explaining her reason for not purchasing the roaming services, Sara said, “I used to think that it comes only monthly and am here only for one day so why would I get it, toh usse bach ke raho (stay away from it).” Sara then asked a person standing nearby, “How much is the roaming package?” The answer was: Rs 3000 for 10 days. “Come on, Rs 3000 for one day, I might as well use hotspots. Mai ek din ke liye aayi hun, 10 din ka mujhe kya (I am here for a day, why should I spend money for 10 days),” she said. However, moments later someone confirmed that roaming for a day can also be bought for Rs 400.

When Sara Ali Khan Scolded Her Mother

Vicky Kaushal, who is Sara Ali Khan’s co-star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also revealed the stingy side of the actress. The duo appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting the film. In a conversation, Vicky revealed that he once saw Sara fighting with her mother (Amrita Singh) and was under the impression that it’s a “personal matter.” However, when he asked Sara about the spat, she revealed that her mother had bought a towel for Rs 1600.

Vicky Kaushal said, “Ye Amrita maam ko daant rahi thi. Maine poocha kya ho gaya. Boli mummy ko akal hi nahi hai; 1600 rupaiye ka toliya le aayi hai. (She was scolding Amrita maam. When I asked what happened she said mummy has no brains, she got a towel for Rs 1600).” Accepting the charge, Sara said, “Arre 1600 rupaiye ka toliya kaun kharidta hai. Vanity van mein muft ke 2-3 toliye taang ke rakhte hai ye log, usmai se le lo (Who buys a towel for Rs 1600. My vanity van always has 2-3 towels. Use them).”

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhoXPKHqZFw

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi.