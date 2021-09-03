After 's Bell Bottom and Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, we will see third big release of Bollywood at the box office in the form of 's Thalaivii, which is set to hit the screens on September 10 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. While we were expecting the film to revive the era of cinema halls after the failure of previous two Hindi releases, it seems that the biographical political drama will have a tough time at the box office as national multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis are not interested in screening this film. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Ranbir Kapoor: When Bollywood's top celebs kissed for the first time on-screen

The producers of the film have chosen to premiere the Hindi version of Thalaivii on Netflix after its two weeks of theatrical run while for Tamil and Telugu they gave the theatrical window of four weeks. But the three multiplex chains have decided that a film (in this case, Thalaivii's Hindi version) should have a minimum exclusive theatrical window of four weeks till the normalcy returns. Lead actress of the film, Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to this as she wrote on her Insta-story, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri and @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema ...in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it is our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south we have 4 weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well ...This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut ...Please help each other in order to save theatres."

Directed by AL Vijay, the film also features Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.