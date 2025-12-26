Stranger Things Season 5: Fans left with UNSETTLING question as Volume 2 of series drops on Netflix; what is it?

Three new episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped on December 25. As the excitement grows, fans are left with one unsettling question-Who dies in the final episode?

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2: Fans have been in awe of the series finale since the Netflix release of Volume 2 of the last season of Stranger Things. However, the mystery of who dies in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 still stands. In the last volume, the Duffer brothers left fans on a cliffhanger with Will Byers finally channelling his inner Vecna and wielding his abilities to slay the demogorgons that were going to assault his comrades.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 continues where it left off, with the main protagonists, Will, Dustin, Jonathan, Nancy, Lucas, Max, Robin, Joyce, and Eleven, delving deeper into the origins of the Upside Down and Vecna.

Fans wonder who dies in Stranger Things S5 Vol 2?

Who dies in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has been a question posed by fans. There hasn't been a significant death in Stranger Things Season 5 yet.

The last episode, which will air on New Year's Day, does, however, hint at some fatalities, according to the show's creators, Duffer Brothers. To the surprise of their admirers, many characters, including Nancy, Jonathan, and Max, also experienced near-death experiences but managed to escape in time.

Fans of Stranger Things are anticipating Will, Dustin, Steve, Lucas, Max, and Karen to all die in the final episode.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 release

Three new episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped on December 25. "It won’t be much longer now before your favourite nerds take on Vecna in what promises to be one last epic ride through Hawkins, Indiana," Netflix companion site Tudum writes.

Three new episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 debuted on Wednesday, December 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Four episodes made up Volume 1, which was released on November 26. On December 31, New Year's Eve, at 8 p.m. ET, the finale will be released.

