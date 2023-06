Get ready for the horror madness all over again as Stree 2 is all set to release in theatres soon as the makers have finalised the script and locked in the dates of actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana for part two, and we have learned that there is going to be an X factor who is soon going to join the OG star cast in the film. Stree was a hit, and fans loved the part of Pankaj Tripathi especially, and they cannot wait to witness the craziness all over again. In the same film, Abhishek Banerjee was noticed, and fans loved his stint. Also Read - Karan Deol inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s TJMM? Takes this big decision for his marriage with Drisha Acharya

An insider close to BollywoodLife reveals, "Amar Kaushik has finalised the script, and he will soon begin the rehearsal." The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan, and after the success of Stree, it was his idea to carry forward with the sequel as it's a sure-shot formula to attract the audience, and now the makers are planning to get a new Bhootni on board who is going to be evil and will distract and hurt people in the name of Stree".

The source further adds, "Stree 2 will be. A fight of evil and good, Bhootni, and the script is damn hilarious, and the fans are going to love it". Well, we definitely cannot wait for this one, as Stree 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels of its time. We tried reaching Amar Kaushik to confirm the news, but he remained unavailable to comment.

Talking about the making Stree 2 Amar Kaushik while promoting his Bhediya had said, " Ever since the release of Stree, people have been asking me about the Stree sequel. There were some ideas, but I never wanted to make Stree 2 based on market pressure for the money. If I make films for such reasons, we would all fall flat on our faces. I am aware that people will compare the sequel to the first part, and we want to take things a notch high, at the script level itself. To answer your questions, yes we have got an idea and Stree 2 might be the next film." The film is set to hit theatres by the end of this year. The makers are planning to release it early next year.