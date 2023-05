Aparshakti Khurana is soon going to begin working on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2. Yep, that's right! Aparshakti who is currently riding high on the super success of his web series Jubilee, has Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK's Stree 2 in the pipeline. We got in touch with Aparshakti for his stupendous on Jubilee. And we chanced upon the actor and asked him about the much-awaited sequel of Shradhha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy movie Stree 2. The actor reveals when Stree 2 will go on floors. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and more; Badhaai Do team celebrates the big wins [Watch Video]

Aparshakti Khurana reveals when Stree 2 goes on floors

Aparshakti Khurana has left everyone spellbound with his acting chops as Binod Das urf Madan Kumar in Jubilee. And now, we cannot wait to watch him in Stree 2 which was recently announced by the ensemble star cast of Stree at the big event by Jio Studios. Aparshakti tells BollywoodLife that he has completed reading the script of Stree 2. The Jubilee star adds that a group reading is lined-up by the end of this month, this is, May.

Aparshakti Khurana also adds that the shooting of Stree 2 will begin by mid-June. Well, that has pumped up our excitement for the movie and to watch the amazing star cast in the horror comedy film. "It's scarier and funnier," shares Aparshakti while adding that he is really looking forward to collaborating with Amar Kaushik, the director, Rajkummar Rao, , Abhishek Banerjee and Shraddha Kapoor. Aparshakti shares that they're gonna have a ball again! There you go, June is when Stree 2 goes on floors!

Stree 2 announcement amongst Jio Studios' big line up

A couple of weeks ago, Jio Studios conducted a huge event wherein they announced about 100 titles including Stree 2. Aparshakti, Rajkummar, Shraddha, Pankaj and Abhishek were a part of the skit for the announcement. For one, fans cannot wait to watch Stree 2 in theatres. The first part was released in 2018 and it was a huge hit!

Watch Stree 2 announcement video here:

Oh Stree, 2 phir aa gayi! ? Here to rip your hearts out, Maddock Films & Jio Studios reintroduce you to the witch you fell in love with. Milegi Milegi, sabko milegi #Stree2 in August 2024 pic.twitter.com/tzkdA9BbuI — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Aparshakti has become the talk of the town after his intense acting chops in Amazon Prime webseries, Jubilee, co-starring , Siddhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more.