Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi who is currently seen in Main Atal Hoon has been gaining a lot of praise for his hard work and dedication in the film. The biographical film revolves around the late former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and showcases the journey of India. The actor has time and again won millions of hearts with his performances in films and series. One of his acclaimed films is Stree which is a horror-comedy that also features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in main roles. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Check out all the entertainment news. Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Welcome co star Mushtaq Khan reveals getting paid less than the superstar’s staff; recalls of being treated unfairly

Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2. The shooting for Stree 2 has already started in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The filming is currently in progress. Well, on Friday, Pankaj dropped a big hint about Stree 2 and he has surely elevated the excitement meter of the fans. In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a fan asked for updates on Stree 2 from the actor and the latter shared a GIF from his Mirzapur series that read, "Risk Hai". He even added 'Balak, kyun darna chahte ho'. This cryptic post of Pankaj left fans intrigued about Stree 2. Also Read - Tiger 3, Hera Pheri 3, Fukrey 3: Upcoming new movie sequels that will smash the Bollywood box office

Watch the video of Stree 2 announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

On the work front, Pankaj will be seen in Stree 2 and Metro... In Dino. Well, Metro... In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. Also Read - Stree: Shraddha Kapoor reveals she requested for a bigger role, was only offered cameo in the horror comedy