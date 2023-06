Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are back together to carry forward the tale of urban legend Nale Ba, in their 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The Amar Kaushik directorial sent shivers and spread laughter amongst the audience, upon its release in 2018. Now, the lead pair will once again entertain the masses with Stree’s sequel, Stree 2. On Monday, June 27, Rajkummar Rao gave a special surprise to his fans. Dropping a picture with his Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram, the actor announced that they have started shooting for the much-anticipated Stree 2. Also Read - Stree 2: A new ‘Bhootni’ to be introduced in part two starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor? [Exclusive]

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor begin shooting for Stree 2 Also Read - Before Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, a look at Abhishek Banerjee's most powerful characters

“Kya hoga jab phir se milenge Stree aur Purush? (What will happen when Stree and Purush meet again?)” captioned Rajkummar Rao, adding the hashtag #Stree 2. The selfie, taken by the actor, captured him posing with Shraddha Kapoor by his side. Rajkummar Rao sported a black shirt and had his finger on his lips, while his eyebrows were raised to exude a goofy expression. Also Read - Stree 2: Aparshakti Khurana reveals when Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedyl go on floors [Exclusive]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty, draped in a pink bandhani dupatta. She flashed her adorable smile for the click and posed with a finger on her cheek. The actress had minimal makeup on, wearing just a dash of nude lipgloss and applying a black bindi.

Fans comment on Stree 2 shooting announcement

Needless to mention, the picture grabbed the eyeballs of movie buffs in no time, who reacted to it in the comments. “OMG!! the dangerous duo is back again,” noted one excited user. Another individual added a twist to one of Stree’s famous dialogues, as they wrote, “Oh Stree, jaldi aana (Stree, please come early).” “Release date batao, Vicky plijjj (Reveal the release date, please Vicky)” requested a third fan.

Stree 2 release date and cast

On April 12, the entire cast and some crew members attended the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event, where the team announced that Stree 2 will be releasing next year. Six years after the most-successful horror franchise Stree marked its premiere in the theatres, reports claim that Stree 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 31, 2024. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee will once again reprise their roles in Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik.