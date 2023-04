For all the horror-comedy genre lovers, here's some treat. Stree starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Shraddha Kapoor was loved by all. There is a dedicated fandom for Stree and all those who have watched Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya would know that Stree 2 is in the making. Well, now we know the release date too as it has been announced. All the more, the excitement gets doubled as Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan has also been confirmed. Isn't this exciting? Also Read - Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film to go on floors in 2023? Here's an interesting update

Jio Studios make interesting movies and web series announcement

Jio Studios announced its new slate of 100 films and web series. The long list of Jio Studios projects includes the biggest projects like 's Dunki, 's Inspector Avinash and more - some very interesting projects are on the way. The big list also holds Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 by Dinesh Vijain's Maddock Productions.

Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 in the pipeline for Jio Studios

Talking about Stree 2, it stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is going to release on August 31, 2024. Yes, the wait is pretty long but it is Stree, vo zarur ayegi.

The next up is Bhediya 2, Varun Dhawan is going to reprise his role from part one in which he was bitten by a bhediya (wolf). But wait for this one is also very long as it will release only in 2025. Bhediya received a fabulous response at the box office and everyone appreciated it. In the first part, Kriti's character died in the end but her presence at the event makes us wonder if she would be a part of the sequel too. No details were revealed but the upcoming line up of Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios surely seems interesting.