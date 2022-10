Fans of Stree have been hoping that the makers come up with Stree 2 soon. The movie made by Amar Kaushik made close to Rs 200 crores at the box office and has immense repeat value. After that, makers are trying out more horror comedies. Amar Kaushik's Bhediya is coming in theatres in November 2022. In the movie, plays the role of a werewolf. Now, Pinkvilla has reported that Amar Kaushik has the script of Stree 2 locked, and the same cast of and will be in the sequel of the movie.

Sources have told the portal that the work was ongoing on the script for quite some time, and now they it ready. It is like a continuation of the first film in terms of its vibe. The team took its own sweet time despite the pressure from all around. They do not wish to disappoint fans. The film will go on floors from next year. The cast can begin shoot as early as the first quarter of 2023.

It seems after Shraddha Kapoor's cameo appearance in Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Stree 2. There is a connection between all these three films, as per the source. This is not all. Maddock Films have also planned a vampire movie with and . It seems Amar Kaushik is a part of the vampire film as well. Maddock Films' Roohi did not do well at the box office. There are a lot of expectations from Amar Kaushik.