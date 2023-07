Stree 2 has made an announcement with a new entrant, Sarkate Ka Atank, who is going to spread all the threats, and it was BollywoodLife that exclusively revealed to you that there will be a new Bhoot in the film who will be extremely evil, and the Stree will also find hard times to protect the villages of Chanderi from this evil purush. But the guarantee is that the entertainment is going to be at its peak, and the teaser that has dropped proves to be scarier and funnier. The part one Stree ended with, Oh stree raksha karna. So now Stree is no more a threat. But will she now become their rakshak who saves them from Sarkate Ka Aatank? Th sour informed, BollywoodLife, " Stree 2 will be a fight of evil and good, and the script is damn hilarious, and the fans are going to love it". Also Read - Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor start shooting for the horror comedy, fans say ‘Oh Stree, jaldi aana'

Watch the video of Stree 2 announcement that promises to be spooky a scarier than Stree.

Amar Kaushik's directorial debut, Stree, was a massive hit at the box office, and the fans loved this hood or comedy. Now, with the announcement of Stree 2, the fans are excited to witness the sequel as it looks bigger and better. The film will star Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee once again. The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises, and we are eagerly waiting. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster that redefined the horror comedy genre.

With shooting officially underway, the excitement will now reach fever pitch. Prepare to be thrilled, chilled, and laugh out loud as cameras roll on the sets of Stree 2!