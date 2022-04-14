Stree actress Flora Saini goes topless to share her struggle with PCOS: 'I never saw my own worth'

Actress Flora Saini, who is known for playing the ghost in Stree, has shared a topless picture of herself to talk about her struggle with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In her long post, Flora shared how she was subjected to criticism over her body weight. She also recalled a lady choreographer body-shaming her in front of the crew. Also Read - Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Kangna Sharma, Rani Chatterjee and more actresses who shot the HOTTEST s*x scenes in Indian web series – view pics

"I was this fat kid in school with braces and pimples not one bit confident in herself the backbencher who loved to hide behind baggy clothes with major self esteem issues yet somehow ended up being an actor. I've struggled with my weight through most of my acting career just to look like those beautiful thin girls on the magazine covers that defined beauty do u know I didn't get a single endorsement for atleast 10-12 years through the peak of my career in south, not one, cos they felt I'm too fat to promote a product, I was earnestly told "maybe you should loose some weight" and was bullied ruthlessly for my weight in the starting days of my career as an actor, by a lady choreographer who body shamed in front of an entire set on the mike," Flora recalled. Also Read - 36 Farmhouse movie review: Subhash Ghai comes back to form in the OTT space with this Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh thriller

She further added that she tried every dietician, starved herself, worked out for hours, taken pills and powders to boost her metabolism. "I was diagnosed with PCOS which most young girls deal with nowdays which doesnt let you again lose weight and you starve yourself you gym like mad but no matter what you do, the weight just doesn't come off and in your head you're just not perfect and this self abuse that I caused myself of starving myself for days and then going on a binge, feeling sad both the times not just affected my body but also my mind which also explains the wrong relationships I got into cos I never loved myself and seeked validation from the other person but also gave them the leverage to destroy my already dented self esteem cos "I" never saw my own worth." Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Flora Saini On Working Experience With Subhash Ghai And Her Character In 36 Farmhouse; Watch Video

After learning about keto diet, Flora started losing her weight by making some lifestyle changes. It finally made her feel happy and she started loving herself. "I wanna click as many pics of this beautiful me (body mind soul) that I've yearned to be for so some many moonlight years after being at war with myself (they don't tell u this part in the glossy magazine's) and these pics are a memoir reminding me of how far I've come and that "Everything falls into place once you start loving yourself.. and you can control that" it all starts from you. I just hope the younger me is proud of where I've come and the future me is ready to embrace "beauty" with a new meaning and in her own terms," she added.

Flora, who was also seen in Inside Edge and Maid In India, recently jumped on the Metaverse bandwagon with an offering of her own which will be called the Floraverse. She also launched her new app that is all set to bring her closer to fans.