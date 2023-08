Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Stree is one of the most loved horror comedies of Bollywood. The movie is all set for a sequel, the shoot of which has begun in Madhya Pradesh. Shraddha Kapoor was much loved as the main protagonist of the movie, which talks about the brutality towards women in an entertaining manner. Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is one of the highest grossers of her career. She has now made a super interesting revelation about Stree. Talking at the CNN News18 Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi, she said she requested the makers to make it a full-fledged role from a cameo. Also Read - India Couture 2023: Shraddha Kapoor splashes grace and elegance as she walks the ramp for Rahul Mishra [VIEW PICS]

From cameo to main lead in Stree

Shraddha Kapoor played the mysterious woman with whom Rajkummar Rao falls in love with in Stree. Talking at the event, she said when the movie was offered, she was given a cameo role. She said she was so amazed and entertained at the idea that she requested them if she could be in the main cast. It seems the larger social message had her hooked. She said at the event, "Can I be a part of the cast? Can this not be a special appearance? I don't want to feel like this is a special appearance."

Shraddha Kapoor said that they agreed instantly, and she felt proud when her picture was used in the poster of the film. She said it is very difficult to make socially relevant movies in an entertaining manner. With Stree, the production house did it very successfully.

Shraddha Kapoor on getting good work

Shraddha Kapoor said she is quick to gauge how much scope she is going to get as an actress in a film. She said in the first meeting you know how collaborative a team is. It also depends on the energy of the producer and director. She said if an actress feels doubtful about how the role will be presented she should ask people upfront. She was quoted as saying, "If you think your character isn’t going to be given equal importance or portrayed in the right way, then be aware of it. Take your time to ask questions. Look for the red flags."