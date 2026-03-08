Style icon of the day: Ananya Panday shimmers in a glamorous sequined look

Ananya Panday became the showstopper with her latest fashion appearance. As soon as she arrived at the event, the cameras kept flashing and all eyes were on her.

Actress Ananya Panday was present at the pre-wedding reception of trade analyst Komal Nahta's son in Mumbai on Saturday. On this occasion, she wore a very beautiful gown of light off-white color, which caught everyone's attention. As soon as she arrived at the event, the flash of the cameras constantly turned towards her. Her look was very simple yet elegant. The dress was accentuated by shimmery embroidery and fine work, giving the entire outfit a royal touch. Ananya's confidence and smile made this look all the more special.

Ananya Panday turns heads in stunning sequined gown

The design of this dress also looked very different and modern. The upper part of the gown was in a fitted style, with fine embroidery and bright patterns created. One side of the dress was sleeveless, while the other side was attached to the long cape style fabric, making it more special. Such a design is considered quite a trend in the fashion world nowadays. Light glittering stones and sequins were applied all over the gown, making it appear brighter in the light. That's why this dress became one of the most popular dresses of the program.

Ananya Panday didn't use too many accessories to complete this look. She wore a beautiful diamond choker around her neck, which looked absolutely perfect with this gown. Apart from this, she also wore a thin bracelet in her hand, which balanced her entire look. Her makeup was very soft and natural. She kept her look very elegant with a light glowing base, nude-toned lipstick and subtle eye makeup. Her hair was tied back in a sleek style, giving both her face and jewellery a clean look.

The special thing about this outfit was that it showed a beautiful combination of traditional and modern fashion. The design of the gown was modern, but there was a glimpse of Indian embroidery and fine work. That's why this dress in a way became a great example of Indo-Western style. This look of Ananya is also very much liked by the people. This look of Ananya Panday became a hot topic of discussion on social media along with the people present at the event.

