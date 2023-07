Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, who came into the limelight through her performance in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has openly criticised her former husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Preity Zinta in a recent interview. Reportedly, the two got married to each other in 1999, and Shekhar Kapur was 28 years older than Suchitra. However, their relationship couldn’t survive the brunt, and the couple got divorced in 2007, following which she blamed actress Preity Zinta for her divorce. Also Read - Aadesh Shrivastava is critical as the cancer has spread all throughout his body, says Lalit Pandit

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy Blames Preity Zinta for Divorce

Due to various problems in their marriage, the couple separated from each other. They also have a daughter named Kaveri, and the two co-parent her. Suchitra also blamed Preity Zinta for her failed marriage. In a recent interview, Suchitra said, "I don’t’ need to forgive her. She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, and that is a good space to be in." Also Read - Swara Bhaskar faces public ire for anti Narendra Modi comments!

Earlier, in her blogs, she had clearly mentioned that Shekhar Kapur cheated on her with Preity Zinta. She also revealed that Preity used to call her and clarified her stand that she is not a homewrecker and had nothing to do with Shekhar Kapur. Also Read - Shekhar Kapur will direct daughter Kaveri’s first music video!

In response to the earlier claims by Suchitra, Preity responded in an interview, saying, "It is unfortunate that I am bearing the brunt of someone else’s paranoia. She is clearly unstable, and I wish her a speedy recovery.

In the same interview, Suchitra also revealed that her husband didn’t want her to work in films. She said that he felt that people get corrupted when they work in the showbiz. She also added that she missed her stardom and had learned a lot from her very painful and difficult marriage.

Shekhar Kapur Reacts to Claims of Cheating

In response to Suchitra's claims of cheating, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur penned an emotional poem on social media. He wrote, "I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human."