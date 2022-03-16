The way a few industries and sectors have seen a consistent rise in their growth and development, only crediting the technological advent for the same, doesn't seem fair. It is necessary to look beyond that and see how young entrepreneurs and professionals have given it their all and made sure to take their respective industries to exponential levels of growth and success. Doing that and much more in the world of business and entertainment is a man of power, influence, and passion; he is Shamsuddeen Macheri Paramba, most popularly known as Suhail Ahmed.

Suhail Ahmed is the brain behind several phenomenal ventures of his; a multipreneur everyone is talking about. The Delhi, India-based entrepreneur is the founder and owner of several hotels, shopping malls, travel companies and now has entered the music industry as well since the past few years. Some of the clubs this "party starter" as he is known famously owns include Playboy, White Dubai, India, 11eleven Beach Club, Glo in Dubai, and Mnky Houz in New Delhi; all have brought him to the forefront of the nightlife space.

As if earning massive momentum with his business ventures wasn't enough for him, Suhail Ahmed also jumped into the music space and showed great interest in becoming a producer in the industry. Today, he has to his name, hit songs like "Saturday: Nawab," conceived by him (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_BGucxY5FE). Besides that, he even produced the song "Video Bana De" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaTL5InMpkg) by Aastha Gill and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Speaking more about his ventures, Suhail Ahmed says, "I have always been a party-person and loved the fun at clubs and parties. Hence, me getting into the industry was a natural calling. Also, the music space is something that I always aspired to be a part of, for the love of the art, which turned me into a producer for the industry." Today, the Delhi-based multipreneur and music producer has carved a unique success story for himself and created a luxurious lifestyle at a very young age, thriving off of his passion and innate skills as a businessman and a creative soul.

