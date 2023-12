While the response to The Archies has been mixed, the hype around Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor is still strong. All of them already have more films lined up with Agastya teaming up with Sriram Raghavan. Today, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda who are a rumoured couple headed off for a New Year vacation along with Navya Naveli Nanda. The three were seen at the private airport taking a chartered flight. While Navya and Agastya wore matching white shirts, Suhana Khan chose a black tank top with matching pants. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Is Suhana Khan aware that people didn’t like The Archies? Orry spills the beans

Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda since The Archies

It is a known fact that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been friends since childhood. They stayed in touch when they were abroad. It seems the friendship and romance between Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan blossomed when they worked together in The Archies. While the two did not admit that they were a couple people who saw them apparently understood that they were together. It seems last year Agastya Nanda told people at their annual Kapoor X'mas bash that she was his partner.

Bachchan family friendship with Shah Rukh Khan

The Bachchan family is very fond of Shah Rukh Khan. Jaya Bachchan admires him a lot. Ananya Panday who is also a great friend of Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda went for her New York vacation with beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the Nanda siblings are making news for their dating life. It seems Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are in a relationship. They also do not shy away from showing affection to one another. Suhana Khan has got extreme reactions on her performance in The Archies.

Suhana Khan will be seen in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the action thriller. It seems Siddharth Anand will handle the action and fight sequences.