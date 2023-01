Today, we got the news that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda might be the newest couple of Bollywood. It was reported by The Hindustan Times that the two do not intend to go public but are not hiding it either. It seems everyone on the unit of The Archies are aware that they are a couple. It has been reported that Agastya Nanda introduced her as his partner at the Christmas Brunch of the extended family. The fact that he took her for a family event means that it could be something meaningful. But it is not a surprise that the two are dating. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood beauties who aced the braless trend with panache [View Pics]

Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been BFFs for years. The girls know one another inside out. They are also supportive of each other in every aspect of life. It is a very deep friendship. This is not all. Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan are also good friends. It is said that Shweta approves of Suhana as she loves Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. It could not be more perfect! All the kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya have studied in London. Way back in 2015, it was said that Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda were dating.

It is no secret that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan adore Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar said that Jaya Bachchan was worried when SRK went through a bad patch during the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. She felt maternal towards him. Jaya Bachchan said that Shah Rukh Khan always feels like a son to her. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in movies like Happy New Year, which was a hit.

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the freedom of expression after the whole Pathaan controversy. Shah Rukh Khan holds him like an inspiration. They are a regular at parties at each other's homes.